Saturday morning groove-ins came to an end for 600 teeny boppers the day the music died at Preston's Top Rank. But there was no teenage rampage - the youngsters protested in grown-up fashion when they handed in a petition calling on the Top Rank management to keep the disco sessions going. Protestors (from left to right) Diana Clark, 13, Jeanette Higham, 13, Rosemary McGarry, 12 and Julie Buck, 12, with DJ Ray Lennon (centre)

jpimedia