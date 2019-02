However, only 9 of those plaques have been dedicated to people who left their mark on the Fylde Coast. Here we take a look at the people and stories behind them. You can read more about The Blackpool Civic Trust who are responsible for the issuing of the plaques in the resort and their maintenance here

1. Jimmy Armfield CBE DL - 1935-2018 The plaque is at Revoe Academy and was unveiled on September 6 2018.

2. Alistair Cooke - 1908 - 2004 The plaque dedicated to the broadcaster famous the BBC Radio 4 show Letters from America can be found at 10 Vance Road. He moved to the town in 1917 and attended Blackpool Grammar School.

3. Cornelius Bagot The plaque dedicated to Cornelius Bagot who gifted Little Marton Windmill, which is Grade II listed, in trust as a perpetual memory to local author Allen Clarke can be found at 251 Whitegate Drive.

4. Les Dawson Les Dawson was an English comedian and writer remembered for his deadpan style, curmudgeonly persona and jokes about his mother-in-law and wife. The plaque is displayed at The Bumbles, Islay Road, Lytham St Annes.

