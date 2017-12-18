Then and now: The shops of yesteryear in Lytham Road

This week’s then and now takes a look at Lytham Road, in South Shore.

It focuses on the section close to the junction with Waterloo Road, which is to the right. Back in the past, the Lido was further along on the left.

The same section of Lytham Road today

According to the plaque this terrace of shops was built in 1892.

While there have been some changes over the last 60 plus years, what is striking is the many similarities with today.

The shops seen here in our 1950s archive photograph include a cafe and chemists – EA and MA Smith bakery and cafe and JL Dawson Cook dispensing chemist and opticians.

Today’s view shows the Lido Cafe, in the place of Smith’s bakery – named after the swimming pool and the Numark Pharmacy.

Greenhalgh’s ladieswear, only just visible, and Frank Harbron grocers once stood where the Halifax bank is, with JW Smith menswear next door.

Tram lines can be seen in the foreground, but this tram route closed in 1961.