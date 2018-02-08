Then and now: How the past can still be seen in Lytham

This “then and now” is a bit like a spot the difference on the face of it.

Dicconson Terrace, in Lytham, has not changed hugely over the last century. Lytham Baths, on the corner of Central Beach and Dicconson Terrace, can be seen in the top picture. The building included a concert hall and ballroom. The original facade was built in 1862, and extended in 1927.

Dicconson Terrace, Lytham, today

The Preston Guardian of 1862 stated: “Visitors to Lytham will have noticed, rising on “the Beach,” in front of the unrivalled esplanade which is so great an attraction at Lytham, an elegant structure, where has hitherto stood a few old-fashioned cottages... The new building is intended for the baths, and along with them, large and handsome assembly rooms.”

Most of the old baths was demolished in the latter part of the last century as owners Fylde Council felt it was not financially viable to keep it going. Part of the building was replaced by flats, but the facade on Dicconson Terrace was kept, fronting the Assembly Rooms.