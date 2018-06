With brighter weather having been a feature of the last few weeks, we take a look back into the archives to see pictures from the past of Blackpool Promenade bathed in sunshine over the years.

People enjoy the Promenade, in September 1987

The autumn sun shines down on the Prom, in October 1987

Pensioners take the weight off their feet at the North Shore Shelter, Blackpool Prom, in April 1986

An early picture of Blackpool Promenade, the North Shore cliffs, around 1900