This week in pictures we focus in on trotting races held in Blackpool in the last century.

Harness or trotting racing is a form of horse racing in which the horses race at a specific gait (a trot or a pace).

The finish to one of the races at a charity trotting event organised by Blackpool Marton Rotary Club, at Common Edge Road, in 1986.

They usually pull a two-wheeled cart, occupied by a driver.

Some of the races took place in Blackpool at Whitegate Park, with others being held at Common Edge in Marton.

Trotting races.'July 1984

Marton Rotary Club and Eden Valley Trotting Club were staging their third annual trotting race night at the back of South Shore Cricket Club, in June 1986

Whitegate Park was the venue in Blackpool for a trotting race in 1913