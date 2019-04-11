Taking a swing into golf's past in Fylde

The green at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club has certainly seen some historic moments.
Some of them are captured here in photographs from the Getty Images archive and may bring back memories for Memory Lane readers.
Royal Lytham has hosted The Open Championship on no fewer than 11 occasions and the Women’s Open five times.
Legendary Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros described the final round of 65 at the Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club, in 1988, in which he beat Nick Price, of Zimbabwe, as “perhaps the best round of my entire career.”
He is pictured here, celebrating his final putt of the 18th green, and on another picture celebrating on the 18th fairway on the way to another victory, in 1979.
In earlier days, Miss L Harrison and Miss M Parry Jones are shown arriving at Lytham and St Annes Golf Course, in April 1932, to compete in the Eve ladies Northern Foursomes.
In 1947, Fred Daly, who went on to the win the £2,500 Professional Golf Championship at Royal Lytham, is shown playing out a bunker onto the third green. Also in the bunker, is Gary Player, of South Africa, pictured during the Senior Open Championship, in July 1994.
Bobby Locke, of South Africa, certainly had the winning streak in the 50s – pictured here in July 1952, winning the British Open Golf Championship for the third time, in four years, at Lytham.
New Zealand-born Bob Charles, swung his way to victory, in 1963.
He is pictured here, winning the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Lytham and signing autographs for fans.
Also shown is British golfer Alex Caygill teeing off at Lytham St Annes golf course, in July 1969.