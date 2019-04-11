Taking a swing into golf's past in Fylde

The green at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club has certainly seen some historic moments.

Some of them are captured here in photographs from the Getty Images archive and may bring back memories for Memory Lane readers.

Royal Lytham has hosted The Open Championship on no fewer than 11 occasions and the Women’s Open five times.

Legendary Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros described the final round of 65 at the Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club, in 1988, in which he beat Nick Price, of Zimbabwe, as “perhaps the best round of my entire career.”

He is pictured here, celebrating his final putt of the 18th green, and on another picture celebrating on the 18th fairway on the way to another victory, in 1979.

In earlier days, Miss L Harrison and Miss M Parry Jones are shown arriving at Lytham and St Annes Golf Course, in April 1932, to compete in the Eve ladies Northern Foursomes.

In 1947, Fred Daly, who went on to the win the £2,500 Professional Golf Championship at Royal Lytham, is shown playing out a bunker onto the third green. Also in the bunker, is Gary Player, of South Africa, pictured during the Senior Open Championship, in July 1994.

Bobby Locke, of South Africa, certainly had the winning streak in the 50s – pictured here in July 1952, winning the British Open Golf Championship for the third time, in four years, at Lytham.

New Zealand-born Bob Charles, swung his way to victory, in 1963.

He is pictured here, winning the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Lytham and signing autographs for fans.

Also shown is British golfer Alex Caygill teeing off at Lytham St Annes golf course, in July 1969.

Seve Ballesteros of Spain celebrates on the 18th fairway on his way to victory in the British Open at Royal Lytham St Annes in Lancashire, in 1979. Pic: Steve Powell/Allsport

Miss L Harrison and Miss M Parry Jones arriving at Lytham and St Annes golf course to compete in the 'Eve' ladies Northern Foursomes, in April 1932. (Photo: J Gaiger/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Fred Daly of Balmoral, who went on to win the 2,500 Professional Golf Championship at Lytham St Annes, plays out of a bunker onto the 3rd green, in 1974. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Gary Player of South Africa hits his ball out of the bunker as spectators look on during the Senior Open Championshipon 23 July 1994 at the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lytham St. Annes, United Kingdom. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Allsport/Getty Images)

New Zealand-born golfing champion Bob Charles wins the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, July 1963. (Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

New Zealand-born golfing champion Bob Charles wins the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, July 1963. (Pic: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

New Zealand-born golfing champion Bob Charles wins the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, July 1963. (Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Bobby Locke of South Africa with the Open trophy after winning it for the third time in four years at Lytham, July 1952. Pic: Allsport Hulton/Archive