Take a trip through historic Kirkham

It has been described as probably the earliest inhabited locality in the Fylde district. And our archive photographs show Kirkham over the years.

Kirkham appears in the Domesday Book of 1086, under the name Chicheham, and is described as lying on the Roman road between Ribchester and the River Wyre.

The town’s market charter was granted in 1269-70 by King Henry II and in the 15th and 16th centuries it remained a small market town.

But from the late 17th century, the town became a thriving textile centre.

From 1830, sailcloth was being woven in cottages in the town and later at the Flax Mill, built in 1861, by John Birley. Looms ran in the town from about 1850 until 2003, on the lower part of Station Road.

The railway station opened in 1840.

The town was home to the RAF between 1940 and 1957.

Pictured here is Kirkham’s historic Church Memorial House – in April 1989. It was built sometime between 1750 and 1760, making it – at the time of the photo – one of the few 18th century buildings left in Kirkham.

Also shown are Kirkham’s historic fish stones.

The well-known feature of the town were under threat from damage caused by cars in the 1980s.

The market is pictured, here in May 1970. The high street, Poulton Street, is shown in February 1968.

Church Street of the 1980s doesn’t look too far removed from today. There are more parked cars, but generally the street is not too dissimilar now from how it was back in December 1982.

The Old Bowling Green Inn is shown and St Michael’s Church, as well as the Carr Hill Hotel.

A 1970 photo shows the playgroup area, being built by the Round Table, in parts of the grounds adjoining the Kirkham War Memorial.

Kirkham Market, in May 1970