Stepping back in time to Fylde coast Christmas past

With the big day fast-approaching, we felt it was only fitting to look back at Christmas part with our archive photographs.

Memory Lane readers will no doubt remember the annual grotto based in Lewis’ Department Store in Blackpool – where many a youngster would sit on Father Christmas’ knee, tell him their request for under the tree on Christmas morning and receive some words of encouragement and a small gift.

Father Christmas in his grotto at Lewis, Blackpool 1991

The Lewis’ Santa is pictured here in 1988 and in 1991. The Father Christmas based in RHO Hills Department Store in Blackpool, is shown in 1971.

Christmas came early in the 1980s for some Fylde children, mums, dads and even grandparents – who boarded the Gazette warp-drive sled to Santa’s homeland, pictured here. The winter wonderland treat took the 91 strong party for a fun-filled festive thrill to the skies above the North Pole. Setting out from Manchester International Airport on a British Airways jet – disguised with cockpit antlers, a red flashing nose, eyes and mouth – the yuletide enthusiasts met Father Christmas in Greenland.

Happy faces can be seen at the New Year party for underprivileged children of the Fylde, given by Adam and Eve club members at the club in Chapel Street, Blackpool, in 1975. And Father Christmas, can be seen in an undated picture, with young guests at the Kirkham Child Welfare Clinic Christmas party.

Today’s front cover shows Justin Heap, Tracy Fox and Mark Yates getting ready for Christmas at Sandholme Children’s Nursery, Lytham Road, South Shore, in December 1976.

Happy faces at the New Year party for under-privildged children of the Fylde, given by Adam and Eve club members at the club in Chapel Street, Blackpool, January 4 1975

And the 43rd St Michael and All Angels brownies are pictured singing Christmas carols at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Lewis's Blackpool, Father Christmas'November 1988

Father Christmas, with some of the young guests at the Kirkham Child Welfare Clinic Christmas party (undated)

Ashcroft Nursery Christmas play, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool December 1992

Santa at RHO Hills, Blackpool'1971