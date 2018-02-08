Step back in time to see Blackpool’s famous sights

These wonderful postcard-style line-drawn pictures will transport you back to a different time in Blackpool.

Discovered by a reader while clearing out a garage, they capture the feeling of the resort back in a different time.

Ships arriving at Blackpool

Some of Blackpool’s most famous sights can be seen on the postcards, including the Winter Gardens’ Pavilion, The Imperial Hotel – then the Hydropathic hotel and of course, the beach.

There are also some resort icons no longer in existence – including the Great Wheel in the town centre and the Indian Pavilion at North Pier.

Uncle Tom’s Cabin is shown, which recently looked set for demolition, until it was snapped up by the Ma Kelly’s pub chain.

Also pictured – and thankfully no longer in use – are the stocks and whipping post at Market Square, Poulton.

Claremont Park, North Shore

• With thanks to Neal Duffy

Imperial Hydropathic Hotel

Uncle Tom's Cabin, North Shore

Indian Pavilion, North Pier

Talbot Square

The stocks, whipping post and Market Square, Poulton

The Pavilion, Winter Gardens