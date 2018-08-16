Serving up some ace Fylde coast sporting memories

Wimbledon – and by the looks of things, the summer – might be long gone, but our archive photographs of tennis on the Fylde coast in the last century will conjure up images of the seasonal sport.

The Fylde coast has a long tradition of local tennis clubs, as can be seen in these pictures.

Blackpool Lawn Tennis Club, July 1975

Blackpool Cricket Club is shown being used for tennis in one of the shots – which is undated but appears to date from the 1950s.

Tennis of course is an international affair and can bring players of different nationalities together. Pictured are Clive Francis, of St Annes Tennis Club and Brian Fairlie, the number one seed from New Zealand, at the first match of the men’s singles in the 20th Open St Annes Tennis Tournament in 1969. Not all that surprisingly, Brian won in two sets – 6-0, 6-0.

St Annes Lawn Tennis Club is also pictured in May 1956. Four women are pictured, welcoming the arrival of a new season at the North Drive club.

St Annes Tennis Club was formed in 1900 and combined with North Drive Tennis Club, in 1920.

The first match of the men's singles in the 29th Open St Annes Lawn Tennis Tournament, 1969, at the St Annes Club, was between Clive Francis (left) and No 1 seed Brian Fairlie, of New Zealand, who won 6-0, 6-0

Lytham’s first team is pictured here in 1973.

And also pictured is South Shore Tennis Club, two members with their trophies, in 1974.

Also from 1974, is today’s Memory Lane front cover picture, which shows female members of Moorland Sports Club tennis section. Moorland Sports Club, Poulton, feature another photo – the winners of the 1976 finals can be seen.

Officials are pictured at the opening of Thornton Lawn Tennis Club, in 1975. Thornton Tennis Club has its origins in a tennis, bowling and croquet club, founded in 1905.

Winners and finalists at Moorland Sports Club, Poulton, on the occasion of the club's finals, in 1976

And members of Blackpool Lawn Tennis Club are pictured, also in 1975.

Congratulations to each other between 12 year old Christopher Turner, under 14 and 18 singles winner and 24 year old Marilyn Bevan, ladies' singles winner, during the South Shore Tennis Club finals, 1974

Smiling tennis girls welcome the arrival of a new season at St Annes Lawn tennis Club, North Drive, in May 1956. From left: Sheila McGuiness, Dorothy Wright, Freda Dyet (lady captain), Susan Daniels, Margaret Firth

St Annes Lawn Tennis And Squash Club

Kramers pro-tennis at Blackpool Cricket Club