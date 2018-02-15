See famous Blackpool sights captured on old postcards

This week is the second and final part of our look at glorious old postcard style drawings showing Blackpool in Victorian days.

Discovered by a reader while clearing out a garage, these wonderful pictures capture the feeling of the resort back in a different time.

North Pier

They show some of Blackpool’s most iconic sights, including South Pier – once known as the Victoria Pier, North Pier, the beach and Blackpool Tower.

The Prince of Wales Theatre is shown. Originally, the theatre began life in the assembly rooms in 1864, as the building was converted into one of Blackpool’s earliest theatres. It was rebuilt on a larger scale in 1847.

Also shown is a gypsy encampment, set up in Blackpool.

The ferociousness of the sea can be seen in a couple of the pictures, with the waves battering the seafront.

The Great Wheel, or Gigantic Wheel

There is also a picture of the memorial which stands on South Promenade, in St Annes, marking the St Anne Lifeboat Disaster.

It commemorates the death of 27 lifeboatmen from St Annes and Southport, who were lost in the attempt to rescue the crew of the German barque Mexico, driven into a sandbank in a gale in 1886.

South Shore during a storm

Blackpool Tower

The Victoria Pier

Gipsy encampment, Blackpool

Memorial St Annes lifeboat disaster

Blackpool beach, view from North Pier

Central Pier from the south