Right royal occasions across the Fylde over the last century

A look back through the archives shows the Fylde coast has been a pretty popular choice for the Royal family over the years.

The Queen has made three visits, and other royals have come to meet and greet people in Blackpool and surroundings areas over the years on a fairly regular basis.

Princess Louise officially opened the new section of Blackpool Promenade which was named after her, in May 1912

Pictured here in 1912 is one of the earliest royal visits to the resort captured on camera. Princess Louise visited the resort in May that year – to officially open the new section of the Promenade named after her.

Our 1954 picture shows the crowds lining the streets on Blackpool Promenade to catch a glimpse of Princess Margaret, as her car arrived in Talbot Square.

And in November 1958, The Princess Royal – HRH Princess Mary Countess of Harewood – was pictured leaving Blackpool Town Hall, during her visit.

The Queen is pictured, at the Winter Gardens for the Royal Variety Performance in 1955. She came again in 1994 for a Fylde coast visit, but she also returned for another Royal Variety Performance in 2009.

Princess Anne's visit to the Blackpool International Gift Fair, in February 1971

Princess Anne is shown in two photos during two visits to the Fylde coast.

She is pictured visiting the Blackpool International Gift Fair, on February 3, 1971. And also in June 1974, with Gabriel Harrison (St Annes Land and Building Company chairman), on their way to the St Annes Pier Pavilion to see a gala concert in aid of the Save the Children Fund.

Prince Harry can be seen meeting children from Weeton Primary School and Honeypots Nursery, during a visit to Weeton Barracks near Blackpool, more recently – in February 2016.

And Princess Diana, who came to the Fylde coast on several occasions, is shown here on a visit to Blackpool July 1992 – greeting the crowds who lined the seafront.

The Princess Royal, (Princess Mary Countess of Harewood) leaving Blackpool Town Hall during her visit to the town in 1958

Princess Diana's Visit to Blackpool July 1992.'The Princess of wales and the crowds Blackpool front.

The Queen visits Blackpool Winter Gardens for the Royal Performance in 1955

Royal visit of The Duke of York to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Princess Margaret visited the Fylde Coast in 1954.' Crowds gathered along Blackpool Promenade as Princess Margaret's car arrived at Talbot Square.