Raising a glass to some of the Fylde coast’s societies over the last century

This week in pictures we focus in on looking back at some of the Fylde coast’s many societies and social groups.
The original Newton with Clifton Village Hall Committee is pictured in 1956.
Photographed toasting at St Annes Old Links Golf Club annual dinner: L Stuart, J C Stapleton and D Holmes.
Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lion Club won the team prize at the Portmadoc Lions’ Club’s Open golf championship and are pictured, in 1980.
Chartered accountants from the north west held their annual dinner and dance, at the Savoy Hotel, in 1978.
The Lancashire and Cumbria branch of the Association of Certified Accountants, held their dinner and dance in 1981.
The Blackpool and South branch, of the National Federation of newsagents, held its dinner at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, in 1983.