Life in black-and-white in picturesque Fylde village of the past

There’s something about Wrea Green which transports you back to a different time, even today.
And these black-and-white archive photographs provide a snapshot of what life was like in one of the Fylde’s most picturesque villages in years gone-by.
Agriculture was the main source of employment in Wrea Green, until after the Second World War.
Wrea Green is first officially mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1068. The name of the village eventually, through misspellings and a growing population between Ribby With Wray. But as there was already a Wray in Lancaster, and the spelling of the village name was changed to Wrea.
In 1891, the population was 401; in 1951 it was 697 and by 1981, it was 1,464.
According to the Wrea Green Village website – www.wreagreen.com – the village suffered a plague of sparrows in 1897, and the parish council agreed to pay a halfpenny for every sparrow, sparrow’s egg or rat’s tail that was collected.