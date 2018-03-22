Life in black-and-white in picturesque Fylde village of the past

There’s something about Wrea Green which transports you back to a different time, even today.

And these black-and-white archive photographs provide a snapshot of what life was like in one of the Fylde’s most picturesque villages in years gone-by.

One of the Fylde's most desired residences in 1910 ' The Villa at Wrea Green

Agriculture was the main source of employment in Wrea Green, until after the Second World War.

Wrea Green is first officially mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1068. The name of the village eventually, through misspellings and a growing population between Ribby With Wray. But as there was already a Wray in Lancaster, and the spelling of the village name was changed to Wrea.

In 1891, the population was 401; in 1951 it was 697 and by 1981, it was 1,464.

According to the Wrea Green Village website – www.wreagreen.com – the village suffered a plague of sparrows in 1897, and the parish council agreed to pay a halfpenny for every sparrow, sparrow’s egg or rat’s tail that was collected.

Views of Wrea Green in 1960

Kirkham historical, flax cotton mill

Historical undated farming scene in Wrea Green

Young brothers Frank and Stuart Margison of Burnley enjoy the green, in June 1960

Wrea Green Cricket Club playing on the green, in 1986 ' a summer tradition in the village, which boasted one of the most picturesque pitches in Lancashire

Wrea Green, pictured in 1990

The dried-up remains of Wrea Green pond, in June 1978