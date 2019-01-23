Lancashire nostalgia in 1994: Oil spill, hairnet on the Harris and a star is porn

Have your say

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1994:

Probe as oil spill hits Lancashire coastline

A massive clean-up operation is under way after an oil slick was washed up along the Lancashire coastline.

Scores of seabirds have been affected by the spillage at Southport, South Shore in Blackpool and Lytham.

Officers from the RSPCA have battled throughout the weekend to rescue birds that had become coated in the substance and more than 50 have been saved from the northern stretch of the coastline alone.

They were treated at the RSCPA base in Southport before being sent on a four-hour journey to the organisation’s specialist treatment centre for birds in Somerset.

It is believed more than 40 birds have died.

The yellow, gluey slick was first spotted by people walking their dogs on the beaches on New Year’s Day.

An operation to clean up the slick has been mounted by Fylde Council.

Scientists originally believed that the pollution was caused by an off-shore rig but now it is thought the substance may be linseed oil washed ashore after leaking from a container ship.

A coastguard spokesman said an investigation to establish the source would be started.

Hairnet on the Harris to give those pesky pigeons the bird

A giant hairnet is set to save one of Preston’s premier buildings - from hordes of over-familiar feathered friends.

Hundreds of pesky pigeons are flocking to make the Harris Museum and Art Gallery their high-rise home.

But in the process they are damaging the 100-year-old building.

Tough measures were taken to stop flocks of birds roosting on other town centre buildings, including the crown court.

But now the unwanted visitors have moved across the street to claim the Harris as their cultured coop.

They are considered a health ‘hazard’ and their droppings a threat to the centre’s historical buildings.

Now Preston Council’s leisure services committee is appealing for £20,000 to spend on a special “hairnet” which would go over the Harris and stop them landing.

When pigeons take roost on the old building they cause damage to the stonework, disfigure the building and its surroundings.

And this is encouraging swarms of insects into the building.

Director of leisure services Brian Manning said: “This is a problem that has been going on for years, and it has got worse on the Harris Museum since the crown court had a hairnet put over it.”

A star is porn - all thanks to granddad

When Rachel Brill-Edwards was invited to be 1994 Penthouse Pet of the Year she wasn’t sure what sort of magazine it was - so she asked her grandfather.

He produced an old copy of the “girlie” magazine and advised her to pose it.

Auxiliary nurse Rachel, 23, followed his suggestion and is now of the front cover of the next issue, out on February 2, with a variety of explicit poses inside.

She said: “I don’t feel ashamed of my body. I thought this was a chance I ought to take.”

So did her grandfather, 75-year-old retired sailor Albert Collins, who lives in Barrow-in-Furness.

“He is very supportive, he is telling all his friends I’m going to be in Penthouse and they are waiting for it to come out.

“He is not embarrassed at all, he said he was proud as Punch.”

Rachel, who works at a private nursing home in Barrow, hopes her glamour modelling career will take off after being plucked from nowhere to feature in the magazine.

Rachel added: “I had to have some nude shots taken but I didn’t mind, I thought they look quite glamorous.”