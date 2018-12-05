Lancashire nostalgia in 1989: PNE shambles, university religious order and world fame for Tower

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1989:

Apologise! You are a disgrace - Civic chief

Preston North End’s humiliated footballers owe their supporters a “public apology” in the wake of the soccer club’s sensational FA Cup defeat by non-Leaguers Whitley Bay.

The demand came in a scathing attack by council leader Harold Parker on behalf of supporters still reeling from Saturday’s shock second round exit against the HFS Loans League outfit - a match screened across the nation on television.

Coun Parker said: “It was an absolute disgrace; a miserable and pathetic display.

“The North End fans are very loyal, many of them working lads who travel the country offering their support.

“But apart from what we all heard and read and then saw for ourselves on television, the players simply lacked the resolve to get stuck in and win the game. That performance has caused widespread dejection and the players owe their fans a public apology.”

The 2-0 reverse at Hillheads Park was Preston’s most embarrassing moment since Telford came to Deepdale and won an FA Cup tie 4-1 almost five years ago to the day.

Student ‘order’ is a poll tax poser

Students at Lancaster University, searching for a way to beat the poll tax, have now formed a religious order to try to get round payment of the community charge.

Members of the group No Poll Tax banded together under the guidance of philosophy and politics student Gary Fox, 33, and fellow student Jon Price.

Government legislation exempts religious orders from paying poll tax, so the Bowland College students decided to take to the cloth.

The rapidly growing order, which now numbers over 150, has vowed to drink from the sacred Bowland Trough (ie the bar) at least once a term and hail the Junior Common Room President with the words “Mine’s a pint.”

They also have to surrender all their worldly goods but as the order is a charitable one, they get it all back.

North West landmark aspires to world fame and joins lofty club

Blackpool Tower has always been looked up to and now it is a member of an exclusive lofty club.

The famous landmark has joined the World Federation of Great Towers. Steve Brailey, general manager, has just come back from Calgary where the other tower chiefs met to sign the federation inaugural charter.

Now world-famous Blackpool Tower has joined forces with 18 other tower members from around the world to promote their international images.

While in Calgary they drew up key objectives to exchange ideas and information to improve their management and international promotion.

They also wish to encourage exchanges where the towers are located and foster the international activities of other associations and enhance the international reputations of the tower buildings.

The federation was created during the Eiffel Tower’s centenary celebrations in February, but Calgary was the first official meeting. They plan to meet once a year and Blackpool Tower is hosting the convention in 1994.

Mr Brailey and the other visiting bosses were made honorary White Hatters on their visit to Calgary, the Canadian town’s equivalent of Freeman, and each received a white cowboy stetson and neckerchief.