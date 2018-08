When the old St John’s Market opened in 1893, much of the produce on offer came from the growers of Marton Moss.

A new St John’s Market in King Street opened in May 1938.

1935'Old market, Blackpool'St John's Market

BHS was later built on this site.

There had been a market trading in the area since 1844.

A nurseryman’s stall can be seen on one of our pictures, on the near corner is advertising clamatis, bees wax and honey amongst all the other items of fruit and vegetables on sale.

Crowds at the old market, in 1935

St John's, Market Street/ Corporation Street

This open space in the centre of Blackpool disappeared when they built the British Home Store and the multi-storey car park