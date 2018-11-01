In pictures: Blackpool FC’s glorious past

Step back onto the pitch of yesteryear with some wonderful black-and-white archive pictures of Blackpool Football Club from throughout the last century.

Pool legends Stanley Matthews and Arthur Kaye are shown training at Blackpool Football Club ground, Bloomfield Road, in August 1959.

Blackpool V Bolton 1953 FA Cup final at Wembley. The first goal - Stan Mortensen

Another Tangerine hero, Jimmy Armfield, is pictured in May 1971, entering the field for his last match for the first team at Bloomfield Road. He received a tremendous reception from his own team mates, from Manchester United players and the crowd, as he stepped out onto the pitch.

Blackpool FC supporters, the Atomic Boys, are shown in a merry mood, in February 1954, as they leave Blackpool for the cup tie match at Port Vale, on February 20.

The view from the Kop at Bloomfield Road, is pictured – showing the railings installed to keep rival fans apart and a lone groundsman hard at work, mowing the pitch, in 1975.

The final picture show Blackpool FC playing against Manchester City, in February 1988, at Bloomfield Road.

