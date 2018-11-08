Going bats about Fylde coast table tennis memories

Our archive shots serve up some memories of table tennis, in the late 20th century, on the Fylde coast.

Pictured on today’s Memory Lane front cover are the Savoy table tennis team, from February 1983, who won the Blackpool Table Tennis League’s Evening Gazette challenge cup that year. They beat the Savoy B team in the final. They are, from left: Brian Carney, Roy Frankland and Phil Blake.

Holy Trinity table tennis team, champions of Division One of the Blackpool and District Table Tennis League and winners of the Elkin Cup. Left to right - N Groom (mens and junior leagues champion), R Anderson (captain), D Schofield and C Lowe.

Roy Frankland, who was once Blackpool’s number one tennis player, is also pictured taking a shot, in September 1976.

And at the age of 64, Ernie Bubley is pictured showing the youngsters how its done, leading the YMCA to local table tennis honours, in November 1976.

At the other end of the scale, from October 1982, are the young ping-pong perishers of Carleton who were causing people to go bats in the senior Blackpool and District Table Tennis League.

Chris Hull, aged nine, 10-year-old Robert Hughes, 11-year-olds Ben Brennan and Glynn Davies, and veteran Jason Bamber, aged 12, were thought to be the youngest team playing in an open age, table tennis league in the country at that time. They were coached by Robert’s father Ken Hughes, secretary of the local table tennis association.

No caption, table tennis Blackpool, historical

England’s table tennis players were caught by a Gazette photographer doing some unusual training to improve their strength, when they were playing at the Butlins Metropole, in Blackpool, in March 1977. Paul Day is pictured with England’s number one player Jill Hammersley on his back.

Members of the Yorkshire table tennis team, who played against Lancashire at the Thornton Cleveleys Sports Centre, in December 1976.

And pupils at Kirkham Grammar School, are pictured in January 1977, letting off steam in the school hall, with a game of table tennis – underneath the boards displaying the academic achievements of the old boys.

Members of the Yorkshire table tennis team, who played against Lancashire at the Thornton Cleveleys Sports Centre, in 1976. From left: Tony Bottomley, Catharyn Haworth, Neil Harris, Jane Guinaria and Adrian Hill

At the age of 64, Ernie Bubley leads YMCA to local table tennis honours, 1976

Robert Hughes, Chris Hull, Jason Bamber, Glynn Davies and Ben Brennan. Young table tennis maestros

England's table tennis players, at the Butlins Metropole, Blackpool caught by our cameraman doing some unusual training to improve their strength.'Paul Day is pictured with England's number one player Jill Hammersley on his back, in 1977