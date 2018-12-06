Find out more about the making of Fairhaven

The residential resort of Fairhaven, with its marine lake, was the vision of one self-made man, Thomas Riley, of Fleetwood.

Locally-based author Brian Turner’s latest book, The Making of Fairhaven, covers the history of the popular Fylde resort and how it evolved.

Mr Turner’s 2008 volume Victorian Lytham – a detailed illustrated history of the town – proved a big hit. He also written about the history of Lytham’s Institute and Library.

His latest publication contains all the background to the story of Fairhaven, beautifully-illustrated with historical, and some modern day, photographs.

Mr Turner said: “This is the story of how Thomas Riley’s dream became a reality, linking the west end of Lytham with the new town of St Annes.”

The story falls into five parts:

n Part one covers Riley’s early struggles to develop the estate himself, before he eventually decided to form the Fairhaven Estate Company in 1895.

n The second part follows the company through the years, from 1895 to the end of the First World War. During this period, the company slowly achieved profitability, thanks particularly to the sale of land for King Edward VII School.

n Part three tells how in 1923, Lytham St Annes Corporation took over the recreational portion of the Estate – 80 acres, including Fairhaven Lake. By that time, much of the residential part of the estate had been developed.

n The fourth part looks at various aspects of life on the estate, and particularly activities on and around the lake.

n The final part briefly brings the company’s story up to date.

Mr Turner said: “On November 2, 1979, two men met at 19 Norfolk Road, Lytham – where by chance, this book has been written.

“Number 19 was the home of Harrison Haslam, chairman of the Fairhaven Estate Company and with him was fellow director, Gordon Bradshaw.

“They decided to accept an offer from the Dalmeny Hotel Pension Scheme to buy the company. Their decision brought to an end 84 years of independence, which had seen Fairhaven develop from uninhabited coastal sand dunes into a select residential marine resort.

“It had all started as the vision of one self-made man, Haslam’s grandfather-in-law, Thomas Riley.”

Only 100 copies of the book have been printed.

The book is available on eBay and from the Lytham Heritage Centre, on Henry Street, Lytham.