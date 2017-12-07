Exploring North Shore with a step back in time

North Shore has changed dramatically in the course of just the last century.

Just take a look at our archive pictures to see how different the area once looked. They show how Gynn Square looked in the early 1900s, before the roundabout and big hotel were built.

Pleasant Street / junction with Egerton Road

The Gynn Inn is on the right, the Mount Hotel is on the horizon in centre and the old Uncle Tom’s Cabin is on the cliffs to the left.

And Derby Road can be seen, pictured in January 1967, with the houses which occupied the south west corner of the Pembroke Estate – on part of which Derby Baths was built.

These houses and the Derby baths have since been demolished and the Blackpool Hilton Hotel and its car park occupy the ground.

North Shore boating pool is pictured in the 1940s, in its heyday.

Houses in 1967 on the south west corner of the Pembroke Estate on part of which the Derby Baths was built. These houses and the Derby baths have since been demolished and the Blackpool Hilton Hotel and car park now occupy the ground

Warbreck Road, which is now Dickson Road – looking from Warley Road towards the old Duke of Cambridge Hotel, which can be seen at the far end of the road, circa 1920. There is also a picture of Pleasant Street at its junction with Egerton Road.

North Shore, before the big hotels and the Gynn Square roundabout were built