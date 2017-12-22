Echoes of Fylde’s Christmas past

Take a look at these pictures for a ghost of Christmas past – taking a trip down memory lane, back in time to the festive season in Fylde in years gone-by.

Readers will have their own memories of the most wonderful time of the year from yesteryear and no doubt childhood visits to the big man himself, Father Christmas.

A busy scene at one of the stalls at the Willows Roman Catholic Church Christmas fair in the Church Hall, Kirkham, in 1954

This unnamed Fylde youngster doesn’t look quite so sure as she meets Jolly Old Saint Nick and sits on his knee, in our black-and-white archive photograph, taken at Ansdell Children’s Clinic Christmas party, in December 1954.

Busy scenes are captured at some of the stalls at the Willows Roman Catholic Church Christmas fair, in the Church Hall, Kirkham, also in December 1954 on two of the photographs.

Youngsters look through the items, probably hopeful of selecting a suitable Christmas gift for their parents.

And on December 16, 1955, youngsters were snapped at a special a festive event.

Willows Christmas fair Kirkham, December 10, 1954

Our archive photograph has sadly suffered some damage over the years, but the delight on the faces of many of the youngsters is still clear to see.

It was taken at the children’s Christmas party held by the Lytham St Annes Branch of the United Commercial Travellers Association, at the Parish Rooms, in St Annes.

The officials in the picture are – from left: Eric Moulden, Mr F E Ashford, Mr James Lowe, Mr LAV Skevington (chairman), Mr Eric Parker, Mr L Wyatt (vice chairman), Mr A R Kynaston

They clearly got into the festive spirit – wearing their party hats.

Some of the children in the photo look really excited and are clearly having a good time.

And some don’t appear to be enjoying the festivities very much at all – including one young boy on the third row down who seems to be crying!

Readers will notice how smart the children look, with many of them wearing their Sunday best – dresses with cardigans and shirt-and-tie combinations.