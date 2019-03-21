Disaster at the Promenade

As well as being a magnet for the good times, Lancashire’s piers have also attracted more than their fair share of disasters.

Over the past century almost all of the county’s pleasure piers – both still in existence and long gone – have suffered devastating accidents of one form or

another.

From fires to storms to maritime accidents these most iconic of seaside landmarks have made the headlines in dramatic circumstances. The images published here capture just a handful of the disasters to hit the county’s piers in the early 20th century.

All feature in a book charting the life and times of the Lancashire pier.

Lytham Pier after it was cut in two by barges October 6, 1903 (the pier was eventually demolished in 1960), from Lancashires Seaside Piers by Martin Easdown

Morecambe's Central Pier's 'Taj Mahal' Pavilion wasdestroyed by fire on July 31, 1933 (the pier was eventually demolished in 1992) from Lancashires Seaside Piers by Martin Easdown

