Disaster at the Promenade

As well as being a magnet for the good times, Lancashire’s piers have also attracted more than their fair share of disasters.
Over the past century almost all of the county’s pleasure piers – both still in existence and long gone – have suffered devastating accidents of one form or
another.
From fires to storms to maritime accidents these most iconic of seaside landmarks have made the headlines in dramatic circumstances. The images published here capture just a handful of the disasters to hit the county’s piers in the early 20th century.
All feature in a book charting the life and times of the Lancashire pier.
