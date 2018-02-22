Devastating blaze destroyed popular Blackpool amusement arcade

In the 1930s, the old-style Golden Mile was rough, raunchy and as much a part of Blackpool as the Tower, piers or Pleasure Beach.

It had developed the familiar higgledy-piggledy shanty town look which it kept for decades.

Stallholders looking at the charred remains of their attractions after the flames had been put out

These archive pictures show Luna Park Amusement Arcade, which started life as Read’s Baths and was destroyed by fire, on August 26, 1937. Luna Park, owned by Japanese businessman and amusements entrepreneur Harry Kamiya, stood on the south side of what is now the junction with Central Promenade and New Bonny Street – site later occupied by Mr B’s.

Stall-holders can be seen on one photo, looking at the charred remains of their attractions after the flames had been put out.

The Gazette reported: “Twisted steel girders and burned sideshows tell of the terrific heat and swiftness of the fire. Huge beams crashed through to the ground floor, where flames quickly swallowed up machines and games which amused thousands of holidaymakers this season. When a section of the roof collapsed, ventilators and girders crashed into the body of the hall, sending up a shower of sparks like a wonderful electric display.”

Luna Park, stood on the south side of what is now the junction of Central Promenade and New Bonny Street , the site later occupied by Mr B's, in the 1930s

Huge beams crashed through to the ground floor , where flames quickly swallowed up machines and games which have amused thousands of holidaymakers this season