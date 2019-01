Last week marked 10 years since Woolworths, which had a home in the resort since 1916, closed its store on Bank Hey Street, its last in Blackpool.

Woolworths, with its grand art deco design, on the Promenade, opened in 1938 – on the site of the old Royal Hotel – and closed in 1984.

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store

After 10 years, the chain opened another store, this time on Bank Hey Street.

The Bank Hey Street shop closed its doors in January 2009.

The Royal Hotel , Blackpool, on the corner of the Promenade and Adelaide Street, was originally an old coaching house and stood on this site for over 100 years. This Photo shows the hotel being demolished in 1935.' Adjoining it is F W Woolworth and Co Ltd. 'The new art deco Woolworth building was built on this site in the 1930s