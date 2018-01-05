Cleveleys on camera in its glory days

Cleveleys has changed extensively over the course of the last century – with many old sights no longer in existence today.

Among them was Cleveleys Arena, shown here. The arena was near the sea front at the top of Victoria Road West. Later the site became Children’s Corner and is now part of the new seafront. The ‘follies’ performances at this open air theatre were a popular attraction until the 1950s.

A showpiece of Cleveleys back in the early 20th century, was the Cleveleys Hydro – an elegant hotel which started life as a house called Eringo Lodge. During the Second World War, it became home to hundreds of civil servants – many stayed on at the new government offices of Norcross and Warbreck Hill. One of our archive photos shows the hotel looking busy in the early 1900s and being demolished in the 1960s.

The old Odeon cinema, on The Crescent, Cleveleys, is pictured in 1960, shortly after it was announced it would be sold.

Another archive photo shows the opening of the British Legion Club, in Rough Lea Road, by Sir Fred Parks, in 1958. The ceremony began with a parade of legion members and guests from the Queen’s Theatre to the new headquarters where Sir Fred took the salute. Alongside him, are County Coun Walter Clegg and chairman of the ladies committee, Mrs G Norris, in September 1958.

Another notable occasion was the visit of Princess Margaret to the Fylde coast in 1954. As shown on today’s Memory Lane cover, crowds gathered in the centre of Cleveleys, waiting for her arrival on her way to Fleetwood.

The childrens playground at Jubilee Gardens, Cleveleys, 1959

The children’s playground and paddling pool at Jubilee Gardens can be seen in the 50s. And a crowded Cleveleys Prom and beach as record numbers of visitors enjoyed the sunshine at Whitsuntide 1963.

