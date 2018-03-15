Brave Fylde coast fire-fighters pictured over the last seven decades

To mark the 70th anniversary of Lancashire Fire Service, we take a look back at the Fylde coast’s firefighting heroes over the decades.

It was on April 1, 1948, Lancashire County Fire Brigade came into being, after it took over from the National Fire Service – brought into being because of the Second World War.

Blackpool Fire Brigade rushed to the BLESMA home, for a 'practice' fire rescue, in September 1971

Before the war, there were a number of smaller brigades in the county area, but with the revision to local authority control after the war, Lancashire County Council was constituted the fire authority and the county brigade came into being.

From the brave heroes who have battled numerous blazes across the Fylde coast, to the impressive fire engines they use – which have changed a bit over the years – take a look at these fantastic archive pictures showing the Fylde coast’s firefighters of yesteryear.

Firemen and farmers freeing a bogged fire engine on Rawcliffe Moss, Out Rawcliffe, where they were fighting a peat fire for three day, in May 1946. The engine was towed clear by a breakdown wagon.

An ancient warrior on view, at South Shore Fire Station - the fire engine which for years saw service at Wesham'Fire brigade', in August 1942

Poulton fire engine

Lytham's new �20,000 fire station comes into operation, in 1966

Blackpool old fire engine, 1951

Ten Fylde Coast fire officers who recently qualified for promotion, were presented with exam certificates by divisional commander Gordon Russell, at Blackpool Central Fire Station, in 1983. From left: Geoff Salthouse, Andrew Mellor, Mick Goldstone, Dave Swallow, Michael Titterington, Gordon Russel, Joe Boe, Don Cross, Martin Donnelly, Paul Robinson and John Whitley

Mr W E Norwood, her Majesty's Inspector of Fire Services, makes his annual inspection of the Blackpool Fire Service, accompanied by the Mayor (Ald A Ashworth), the chief fire officer, Mr E Harmer, GM and the deputy chief fire officer Mr J Alden, in 1964

New fire engine in Blackpool in 1944