Brave Fylde coast fire-fighters pictured over the last seven decades
To mark the 70th anniversary of Lancashire Fire Service, we take a look back at the Fylde coast’s firefighting heroes over the decades.
It was on April 1, 1948, Lancashire County Fire Brigade came into being, after it took over from the National Fire Service – brought into being because of the Second World War.
Before the war, there were a number of smaller brigades in the county area, but with the revision to local authority control after the war, Lancashire County Council was constituted the fire authority and the county brigade came into being.
From the brave heroes who have battled numerous blazes across the Fylde coast, to the impressive fire engines they use – which have changed a bit over the years – take a look at these fantastic archive pictures showing the Fylde coast’s firefighters of yesteryear.