Bispham’s beautiful past – in pictures

This week we focus on Bispham, which in parts has changed beyond recognition over the last century.

Today’s Memory Lane front cover shows Bispham village in the mid-1950s – including Ivy Cottage, on the left of Red Bank Road, opposite the Old England pub.

The Promenade at Bispham in the early 1900s

Bispham village can be seen on this page from the roundabout, in March 1954, at the Red Bank Road junction with Devonshire Road. There was a cottage on the right, where the police station was later built.

Another view of Red Bank Road, this time in 1927, is still recognisable today with a few alterations and additions and our archive picture shows improvements in progress near the Bispham tram stop. Williams Deacon’s Bank on the left is still under construction here and later became the RBS. The house with round bays and gable window, further down and at an angle to Red Bank Road on the corner of Beaufort Avenue became the Beaufort Lodge Hotel. On the far right is the site of what is now Queen’s Mansions.

Going further back in time, a postcard dated September 1917, shows the Promenade at Bispham in the early 1900s, close to the junction with Red Bank Road, looking towards Blackpool. The road between the main blocks of houses is Hesketh Avenue. The buildings on the left (behind the white parasol) have now been replaced by a block of flats.

Our 1932 photo shows new housing under construction in Bispham. The sign advertises £495 Houses for Sale, R Brown and Sons. On the left is Cavendish Road seen from the higher ground, where bungalows were built later. The path across the centre leads to Sunny Bank Avenue.

Work proceeding on the new Library and Maternity and Child welfare Clinic at the corner of Devonshire Road and Bispham Road, Bispham, in 1937

And work can be proceeding on the new library and maternity and child welfare clinic at the corner of Devonshire Road and Bispham Road, in 1937.

Bispham Post Office stood on the corner of what was then Church Road (later All Hallows Road), in 1928

Bispham Village: Ivy Cottage on the left with a ladies hairdressers and tea rooms on the right, in 1928

Bispham Village in the mid-late 1950s, showing Red Bank Road with Ivy Cottage on the left of the picture and the corner of All Hallows Road on the right

Bispham Village in the mid-late 1950s. Ivy Cottage on the left of Red Bank Road opposite the Old England pub (not visible)

Bispham Post Office stood on the corner of what was then Church Road (later All Hallows Road), in 1928

New housing at Bispham in 1932. On the left is Cavendish Road seen from the higher ground where bungalows were built later.

In this early 1900s view of Red Bank Road , looking towards Bispham Village, the terrace of houses seen on the right still exists today with little change. Uptown Farm, on the left, which stood at the entrance to what is now Norcliffe Road, and Bambers Farm in the distance have long since been demolished to make way for modern housing.