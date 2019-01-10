And now for some rather different pictures of Blackpool

Not something you see every day!

These archive pictures show some of the more unusual Fylde coast sights captured on camera over the years during the last century.

St Annes Road Post Office, at the junction with Harcourt Road, Blackpool. Demolition under way. Only the staircase remains in this picture.

It might look like something from a film, but a giant Illuminations hand was captured on camera, by Gazette photographer Bill Johnson, after it fell onto a car belonging to Gail Turner, in North Shore. The picture was then included in an exhibition of Bill’s work at the Grundy Gallery, in 1990.

And not from a film, but from a TV series, are 10 giant spiders pictured stopping traffic on the Promenade, in 1974, en route to the Dr Who exhibition. They had featured in the hit BBC show.

And stopping mid-air, as it developed, is Blackpool Tower – seen here under construction, in 1891.

Brian London on January 13th 1959, 24 hours after his fight with Henry Cooper.

The last remnant of Blackpool’s Great Wheel is pictured being dismantled, in June 1929. The demolition of the imposing structure had begun in 1928.

Workmen can be seen helping to steady Jacob Epstein’s Adam, as he started his journey from Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Blackpool, to his new home in Edinburgh, in 1961.

And it wasn’t every day you saw men on top of the empty shell of a Blackpool building – as shown in our picture from 1932, of the aftermath of a huge fire at the RHO Hills Department Store in Bank Hey Street.

Workmen are captured in camera, clearing 7ft snow drifts in January 1940, near the Miners Home in Bispham.

