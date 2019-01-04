All aboard for a look back at Talbot Road Bus Station
Talbot Road Bus Station has been a significant sight in Blackpool for the best part of a century.
Although it has been closed and not used as a bus station since 2002, the building still stands – although it looks quite different now from how it did in its early days. Now the structure, built in the 1930s, houses retail and leisure units.
The steel framework of the five-storey Talbot Road building the bus station and multi-storey car park during its construction.