All aboard for a look-back at Blackpool’s old bus station

The imposing Talbot Road bus station building, at 80ft tall, still dominates that quarter of Blackpool town centre.

Although it has been closed and not used as a bus station since 2002, the building still stands – although it looks quite different now from how it did in its early days. Now the structure, built in the 1930s, houses retail and leisure units.

The great steel framework which will be Blackpool's new multi storey garage, rising above the new bus station in Talbot Road. On the left of the picture is the new market, which is nearing completion. Taken in January 1938

It cost £162,152 to build and had parking spaces for more than 1,000 cars, when it opened in September 1938. The steel framework of the five-storey Talbot Road building – the bus station and multi-storey car park – during its construction, can be seen in our archive pictures. On the left corner of one of the pictures, the market can also be seen. And the bus station’s early days are also pictured – showing the era’s cars, dating the picture to the 30s. The car park does look a lot emptier than in modern times!

The old Blackpool motor coach station, which was also based in Talbot Road, is shown in an archive photograph from the August Bank Holiday weekend in 1932. It was working at top pressure at the time of the photo, with one of the greatest changeovers of the season – the Bank Holiday week crowd going out and the Preston week crowd coming in.

Also pictured in the 1940s is the Coronation Street bus shelter, shortly after it was built – it reportedly proved a big hit with passengers, to avoid having to stand in the wind and rain. And today’s Memory Lane cover picture shows the construction of a shelter on Highfield Road, South Shore.

The Talbot Road bus station – and remnants of snow – is shown in 1954. The building was re-clad in the 1960s, when the original tiles were considered to be in an unsafe condition. And the Fylde Transport Department depot, on Squires Gate Lane, is pictured in our archive photo from December 1976.

