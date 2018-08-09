A day at the wacky races in Blackpool

It was like a real-life version of the cartoon show Wacky Races.

For several years running in the early 70s, The Blackpool Tower to summit of Snaefell (Isle of Man) race, saw hundreds of enthusiastic contestants compete in numerous classes to try to beat the clock and be the first to arrive – using all manner of weird and wonderful means to get there.

No hand signals from Nicholas Lancaster, of Pilling, as he arrives at the checkpoint at Blackpool Tower, on a penny farthing bicycle, in June 1973. Nicholas was representing Fleetwood and District Motorcycle Club in the race

The races in 1970, 1971 and 1972 attracted a huge amount of interest and enjoyed sponsorship from both Heineken and Whitbread.

A Viking longship entry was entered by Leyland Air Training Corps in Lancashire, who also entered a Meteor jet aircraft that could apparently fly from Squires Gate Airport, Blackpool, to Ronaldsway, in under seven minutes. Another team attempted to tread-roll across on a large beer barrel and some snorkelled their way over in skindivers suits.

A Fleetwood taxi firm tried out using one of its fleet and Nicholas Lancaster, of Pilling, opted for a Penny Farthing.

Helicopters were also used and there was a yachts class as well. The BBC took great interest in the event and the prizes were presented at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens by Frank Bough, of Grandstand.

Layton Girls Venture Corps made an all-female entry in the Blackpool Tower Snaefell race, in June 1972 ' the competitor for the Venture Corps was 16-year-old Anita Smith, of Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, who travelled by car from the Tower to Blackpool Airport and then by a Jodell Ambassador Aircraft to Ronaldsway, the aircraft was piloted by Miss Jane Murdoch. Pictures taken at her arrival at Blackpool Airport, cheered by her fellow members

There’s no doubt today’s health and safety rules would make it difficult to run such an event now, but our archive photographs show it looked like tremendous fun.

Today’s Memory Lane front cover shows holidaymakers not seeming to notice Mike Hamilton, of Park Avenue, Ansdell, as he raced along the sands to clock in at the Blackpool Tower, in 1970, after crossing from the Isle of Man in a yacht in the Tower-Snaefell race. He was placed third in his class.

Bob Paddy of the Black Knights' sky-diving team, dead on course for the target on Blackpool sands opposite the Tower, during a display by the team to mark the start of the Tower to Snaefell race 1973

Judy Dalton gets a starting push in the Blackpool to Isle of Man race in a 200-year-old bathchair, 1973. From left: Pauline and Mike Simmons and Don Willcocks

Left, shades of the Beverley Hill Billies for members of the Blackpool Boy's Club, in the Tower Top/Snaefell Race, 1971

Jeff Orchard repacks his parachute, watched by organisers and children, after he parachuted from a light aircraft, at the Blackpool to IoM race, in June 1973

Bob Paddy touching down on the sands, after his jump to start the Blackpool to Isle of Man race, 1973

Seventeen-year-old Malcolm Bell, a member of the Lymm Air Training Corps, who won the 1972 Blackpool Tower Top-to Snaefell (Isle of Man) race