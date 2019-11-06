Northern Soul DJ legend set to get party started in Poulton

Northern Soul supremo Russ Winstanley is heading back to the Fylde Coast.

The legendary DJ and his co-star Alan King will be appearing at soul and motown venue Marvin’s in Lytham on November 10.

Winstanley is the founder of the legendary northern soul venue Wigan Casino and was responsible for hosting more than 500 soul allnighters.

More than four million people passed through the venue, which ran four nights per week, until 1981.

Both Wigan Casino and Winstanley won many awards for best venue and best DJ.

Marvin’s, in Henry Street, Lytham will be hosting the event from 3pm onwards.

Russ and Alan will be on hand to get the party going and play all the favourite spins and requests from way back.

Alex Huckerby, owner of Marvin’s, said: ‘We are really excited and privileged to be working with such legendary DJs and we hope to bring back some of our customer’s fond memories of Blackpool Mecca which was such an iconic music venue for the Fylde coast.

“While the Northern Soul event is a one off, it is something we would love to put on regularly as we know many of our patrons are passionate about the music genre.

“Marvin’s Lytham is not unfamiliar with hosting live events we have regular soul singers every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This event just felt like the perfect addition to our calendar.”

Tickets to the event are available to buy for £5 from the venue itself or head to their Facebook page to buy online.