Nissan creates a special high-tech golf ball which never misses the hole

Golfers who struggle on the putting green might never miss another shot - thanks to this ball which uses digital navigation to find the hole.

The ProPILOT ball has built-in sensors and an internal electric motor which keep it on a predefined route to the flag.

It was designed by engineers at Nissan using driver assistance technology fitted to the new Skyline model, which is released next month.

Nissan has released a video showing the ball in action, which enables a four-year-old boy to sink long putts across the green.

An overhead camera detects the position of the ball and hole and a complex computer system then transmits routing information to the ball.

The concept was inspired by Nissan's ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance technology, which debuts on the new Skyline sports car.

ProPILOT 2.0 engages with the vehicle's navigation system to help manoeuvre the car according to a predefined route on designated roadways.

The system is the first in the world to combine this with hands-off driving capability while cruising in a single lane.

Nissan's ProPILOT golf ball is the latest in a series of concepts inspired by Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, the company's vision for how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

Previous examples include the Intelligent Parking Chair, the ProPILOT Chair and the ProPILOT Park Ryokan (featuring self-parking slippers).

Visitors can practice their golf swing with the ProPILOT golf ball from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 at the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama.