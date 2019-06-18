New voucher scheme for real ale fans

A voucher scheme for members of a national real ale group is being overhauled to cover hundreds of pubs.

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) said members will receive £30 worth of vouchers, each worth 50p off a pint, to replace a previous partnership with Wetherspoons.

The new scheme will cover more than 1,400 pubs in four chains - Wetherspoons (880 pubs), Stonegate (480), SA Brains (100 in Wales) and Castle Rock Brewery (23 in Nottingham).

Camra chairman Nik Antona, said: "By offering vouchers at pub chains and discounts throughout independent pubs, we aim to support a wider range of pubs.

"Regular pub visits can be an expensive activity for many of us, and we hope that, by partnering with more pubs both large and small, we can help get people out to their local."

Camra has more than 190,000 members.