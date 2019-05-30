New skate park plans are rolled out for Blackpool's Stanley Park

A campaign group is on a roll with plans to bring a new skate park to Blackpool.

The group of experienced skaters, skate shop owners and professionals is bidding for funds to revamp and expand the existing skate slopes at Stanley Park.

They have got the backing of the Friends of Stanley Park charity, and have already applied for funding for the project despite only having been together for a month.

Simon Bennett is the funding and project manager of the new Stanley Park Skate Park Development Group.

He said: “We represent the skating community, but what we are aiming for is something very much beyond just a skate park.

“Our long-term vision is about providing a high class skating facility, but importantly it’s about building in capacity to provide high quality coaching and to provide real opportunities for everyone to enjoy skate park sports, whether that be skateboarding, scootering, BMX or roller blading as the long term goal.”

He said as well as top class concrete ramps they would offer coaching and were hoping to have a building on the site to act as a hub.

He added: “In the short time that our organisation has been in existence, we have been absolutely astounded at the level of interest and support.”

He said they had already had support from Blackpool Council and were moving forward with funding bids for grants from various organisations.

He added: “We’ve already had confirmation from one potential funder that we are through to the final assessment stage and we have full support from Skateboard England.”