New Poulton eatery vows to bring positivity and 'create a difference in the world'

A new cafe in Poulton-le-Fylde has opened in the town centre, and will focus on putting health and the environment first to "make the world a better place."

Green's health bar, which opened earlier this week, serves a variety of meals aimed towards healthy eating, complete with biodegradable packaging.

The staff at Green's encourage people of all ages to come and try a healthier meal.

The owner of the cafe said he is determined to promote health, fitness and general well-being in the market town, to encourage people of all ages to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Mark Green, 27, from Poulton, said: "I opened Green's because I wanted to create a difference in the world.

"I've played sports such as hockey, cricket and football since I was a young child, and I know that healthy eating goes hand-in-hand with an active lifestyle.

"I want to encourage people of all ages to try to eat a little bit healthier and be more active, to hopefully live a longer and more fulfilled life."

The budding entrepreneur, who has run two other businesses since the age of 18, hoped the addition to Poulton would provide a place for health-conscious members of the community to gather and enjoy food in a relaxed atmosphere.

Local health and fitness businesses would also be able to promote themselves within the eatery, Mr Green said.

Climate change was another issue the health bar wanted to address, with all food served in biodegradable packaging in an effort to help the environment.

He said: "I felt like this was missing from Poulton.

"I didn't want to go down the same old sandwiches route- that's why everything we make here is good for you, but also a little bit different - and we tailor every order to our customers' requests.

"I've learned a lot about keeping fit and healthy throughout my life and hope I can help in some way to encourage others to take small steps towards maintaining their health."

Green's health bar has taken over the old Alleyway cafe premises, which closed earlier this year.