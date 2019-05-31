New cafe coming as part of £9.7m housing complex in Fleetwood

Have your say

A new £9.7m sheltered housing complex which is due to open in Fleetwood in the autumn will feature a cafe which opens to the public.

Lighthouse View, on Chatsworth Avenue, is currently under construction and has replaced a previous sheltered housing block, Wansbeck House.

The 'extra care' facility will have 72 high quality one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments to rent for people aged 55 and over, and is described as a 'flagship' development by Regenda.

It will boast therapy rooms, a lounge and function rooms, with a range of on-site services including a hairdressers, a communal lounge - and the café.

Named The Lantern Room, the cafe will offer breakfast, lunch and evening means as well as coffee, tea, drinks and snacks.

Regenda Homes, the housing group overseeing the extra care amenity, says the Lantern Room will have a "cosy, relaxed atmosphere" and will be a place where residents and the general public alike can come for a casual meal or coffee.

The housing group is now inviting interest from caterers to run the Lantern Room.

A spokesman said: "The new contract will commence on November 1 for an initial 12-month period with an option for a one-year extension.

"As an incentive, the first year will be rent-free with the caterer expected to pay all and any utility, gas and electric bills.

"Repairs and maintenance of the kitchen equipment will be Regenda Homes' responsibility."

The closing date is August 30 2019, at 23:59.

For more information visit www.regenda.org.uk/catering