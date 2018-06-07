Music is key to beautiful day

A mutual love of Barry Manilow music sparked romance between Fiona Teal Vaughan Kennedy.

The Blackpool couple were destined to be together and say their marriage is the start of a ‘beautiful life together’.

Vaughan and Fiona Kennedy

Vaughan, 50, a well known singer songwriter, pianist and composer and Fiona, 52, who works at Warwicks Amusements but is also an occasional singer, married at St John the Baptist Chapel at Rossall School, in honour of Vaughan’s school days there.

The sun shone for the couple who were joined by family and friends from across the world.

Fiona arrived at the chapel unfashionably early with her bridesmaids and had to go on a tour of the seafront in a gleaming Rolls Royce Phantom to stall time.

The former Miss Beautiful Britain was accompanied down the aisle by Tony Ball MBE and when she arrived at the altar, a song specially penned by Vaughan was played as a surprise. It was called Lord Send me Your Angel.

Vaughan and Fiona Kennedy

The service was conducted by Rev Etienne Van Blerk, there were readings and candles and the whole ceremony was everything they had dreamed of.

Afterwards the wedding party continued at The Village Hotel De Vere for a wedding breakfast.

A seat was left empty at the top table with just a candle burning for Fiona’s late son Daniel, and her parents Norman and Val Teal, as a poignant reminder that they were a part of their special day.

She said: “The sun shone all day too and felt like my mum and dad and Daniel my son, were smiling down on us.

Vaughan and Fiona Kennedy

Also seated at the top table was Vaughan’s eldest daughter Natalie Kennedy. There were heartfelt and humorous speeches from Tony Ball and best man Alex Kennedy who had everyone in hysterics. There was also and in impromptu and very funny bridesmaid speech by Francesca Kennedy.

Fiona said: “Finally the star of the show my husband, Vaughan, who had composed a masterclass in entertainment by singing and playing his groom’s speech from his favourite place, the piano!

“It was called ‘A Round of Applause - Without You’ It had the guests on a rollercoaster of emotions with lots of tears of joy coupled with some very moving moments.”

He also managed to thank every single guest by name during the self-penned song and composed a second song for Fiona called Kissed by an Angel’ - Fiona’s Theme

“He’s most definitely the most romantic and talented person and I love him with all my heart,” said Fiona, “I could not have wished for more.”

The music themed wedding saw Andy Mudd entertain guests at the piano with a great selection of hits by Billy Joel and Gilbert O’Sullivan. He prompted the first dance by performing ‘She’s Always A Woman’ by Billy Joel which was the couple’s first ever dance together.

Guests were also entertained throughout the meal by table magician Ben Woodward, who performed jaw dropping tricks and illusions, leaving everyone astounded.

There was one more surprise to come by the Opera Boys who had been passing as waiters, arranged by Jan Ball who had kept it a secret from everyone. They gave their own special performance with their fantastic voices and repertoire.

Vaughan said: “Everything about our wedding day was magical.

“Everyone and everything couldn’t have been more perfect. A beautiful day to compliment a beautiful bride with the result being a beautiful life together.

“When all things like that come together so perfectly, it made me realise that I don’t want to marry the women I want to live with - I married the woman of my dreams who I couldn’t live without.”

Fiona added: “We had the most perfect day with our loved ones around us. My happiness is complete now that I have married Vaughan. I lost so much and survived breast cancer but my friends were always there willing me on and I feel truly blessed and loved.”

They honeymooned in New York and Florida