Mount Pavilion setting as couple marry once more

Having fallen in love all over again, there was only one place for Fleetwood couple David Poole and Karen McKernan to marry.

The Mount Pavilion was where David proposed, first time round, on New Year’s Eve in 1992.

And when they heard the iconic venue was licensed for wedding ceremonies, they jumped at the opportunity, being the very first couple to do so.

Dave, 46, and Karen first got married in 1993 but sadly divorced a couple of year’s later.

But they were always destined to be together. Their second chance came in 2008 when their love rekindled. They became engaged a year later when Dave, a window cleaner, proposed at a Lune Deep gig where their son, Lewis, was lead guitarist.

They delayed getting married as Karen’s dad had been diagnosed with cancer. He sadly passed away a few months later and Karen couldn’t bear the thought of a wedding without him there.

However fate later intervened once more.

Karen, 45, who is assistant practice manager at Fleetwood Surgery, said: “Last year Dave went on a motorbike trip across Europe and was caught up in a really bad thunderstorm.

“When he made it out the other side he rang me and said it made him realise how much he loved me and that he really wanted us to get married.”

They booked their wedding for August 11 and plans got underway.

“The day was amazing,” said Karen, “our son Lewis gave me away and did us really proud.

“Maureen the photographer gave me a beautiful locket with a photo of my Dad in it and I put a bit of his ashes in it so he would be close to me.

“The venue meant so much as Dave had proposed to me there the first time we got married and we walk our dog on there every day. “It was amazing to be the first ones to get married there and Janet Heald and the team made such an effort to think of every little detail, there were lovely chairs, scattered petals that matched our colour scheme, a glass of champagne for us both.”

The beautiful ceremony was followed by drinks on the balcony with family and friends before a reception at the Parkside Suite at Fleetwood Town FC.

“It was another amazing venue where Mel and the team really looked after us,” said Karen.

“The night do was brilliant thanks to Krazy Karl Sandham - it was like an old school rave!

“Everyone was up dancing - Dave was even breakdancing at one point! We would like to thank all our family and friends for making it such a special day.”

The couple honeymooned in Lefkas, Greece