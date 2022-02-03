Tips for celebrating Valentine's Day on a budget - including home-own breaks and making a playlist

Lovers are being offered the most romantic ways to woo a significant other this Valentine’s Day

The penny-pinching pros at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk are offering affordable and fun ways to make someone feel special, without having to break the bank.

Spa days can happen at home for a tenth of the price, without having to compromise on any of the luxuries.

Other tips include having a hometown city break, playing board games, and making the ultimate mixtape playlist.

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Grand gestures and expensive gifts get put on social media, but romance isn’t about spending money, and all about spending time.

“Staying in or picking the cheaper option doesn’t have to be boring and can help you save towards bigger gifts or trips that may be cheaper at other times of the year.

“Romance comes in many forms, and it doesn’t have to cost a lot to make someone’s Valentine’s Day perfect. There are hundreds of ways to show someone that you love them, without splashing the cash.”

“Whether you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day with your pals or cosying up with a loved one, I hope these affordable ideas will help inspire you to do something fun.”

Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk’s money-saving Valentine’s Day ideas:

Stay at home city break

Every town and city have a vast history, so instead of jetting off for a mini-break, have it right where you live. Spend the day looking at landmarks with fresh eyes and learning their history. Get together for a walk and explore the local castle, cathedral or up and coming area full of cool graffiti.

Spa day

Booking a spa day isn’t cheap! Depending on where you are, a trip to the jacuzzi and sauna could cost anywhere in the region of £40-£250. Those not wanting to spend lots of cash can create an at-home spa day that’s just as romantic. Get some massage oils, pop some relaxing natural sounds and a fancy bath bomb.

Reminiscing

Couples that have been together a while can spend an evening looking back on their relationship. Scroll back through social media or your hard drive and note how much life has changed since you first got together. Finish the night by adding a new photo to the mix to look back on in years to come.

Candlelit dinner

Restaurants and bars are always full up for days before and after cupid’s day. Few things are more romantic than sharing a good meal and a few drinks with a loved one. Even if you go to a fancy shop, you’ll still be spending at least half as much as you would at a restaurant, and you won’t get kicked out to make room for the next seating.

Build a cosy fort together

Bring out your inner big kid and build a big cosy fort for you to enjoy. Fairy lights make everything feel more romantic, so string them up and get a favourite movie on or board game out for hours of fun.

Make playlists

Back in the day, a cassette mixtape was the perfect way to show someone how much you loved them. They live on through the internet today but in the form of playlists. Streaming services allow users to curate their own and it’s a cute and very cheap way to tell someone that you love them.

Sit around a fire