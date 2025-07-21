Dawn chorus sets off cyclists on coast-to-coast fundraiser in memory of Kaz

A 4-30 am dawn chorus set off a team of six cyclists on a 289 mile journey from Blackpool Tower to Scarborough and back – a distance that increased for some to more than 300 miles with their ride home – which raised £6,260 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of Wesham mum and hairdresser Karen “Kaz” Cope.

The grueling ride on what was one of the country’s hottest days on record took the peloton just short of 18 hours.

Team leader Gareth Millar, a close friend of Kaz, her husband Hadyn and daughter Ellie, said: “We undertook the challenge as a mark of respect to Kaz on the first anniversary of her passing to a rare soft tissue cancer called spindle cell sarcoma and to give back for the care and treatment she received at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

“It was really tough going, especially with the heat, which was just unrelenting. It was also a bit further than we had planned for. Thankfully, we all got back safely and have been blown away by the generosity of all those who supported us. We had set ourselves an ambitious fundraising target of £5k so to have smashed it by a significant amount is very humbling. We are very grateful.

Gareth’s team mates were friends Ryan Brooks, Ash Hudson, Ant Hullah, Dominic Baker and Jamie Ashworth. They were loaned a support van for the day by Ewood Bikes, of Blackburn. Its fuel and other team expenses were covered by a donation of more than £1,000 from GB Enterprise Solutions, of which Gareth is the company’s Sales Director.

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Gareth and his team for completing their coast-to-coast challenge. Spending that long in the saddle in that heat must have been totally draining. We’re very grateful to them and all their supporters for such an amazing donation.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk