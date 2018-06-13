McDelivery has arrived in Blackpool

You can now be lovin' it without lifting a finger.

McDonald’s McDelivery service is now live in Blackpool and available from three restaurants across the town.

McDonald's on Bank Hey Street, Blackpool

Whether your family BBQ has been rained off, or you’re watching the football with your mates, you can now have your favourite McDonald’s menu items delivered to your door.

The McDelivery service, in partnership with UberEATS, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of the Rigby Road, Bank Hey Street, Cherry Tree Road and South Shore restaurants.

This news comes as McDonald’s announces that more than one million individual customers have ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since its launch last year.

Local franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, said: “My restaurant teams and I are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

How it works:

The McDelivery service promises to deliver menu items to your door at the click of an app.

The McDelivery option on UberEATS will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.