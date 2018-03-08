Magical day for Cleveleys pair

The beautiful setting of Eaves Hall formed the backdrop for the marriage of Cleveleys couple Alex Leach and Courtney Withers.

They met through mutual friends and enjoyed their first date at Pulcinellas in Cleveleys, followed swiftly by a second date to Bonds Ice-cream.

Alex and Courtney Leach. Photography by Hannah Farquhar www.hannahfarquhar.co.uk 07580 113560

Alex, 26, a sales manager at Square Room Estate Agents, proposed in their favourite city of York on Courtney’s 20th birthday, with a gold solitaire engagement ring chosen purposely so that Courtney could wear it with her late nan’s wedding band.

Before the big day, the bride enjoyed a spot of luxury with her friends at a spa retreat whilst Alex toured Manchester for an unforgettable stag night on a pub crawl.

On the eve of their wedding day, the couple and their family indulged in a celebrationary meal in Clitheroe all ready for the big day which followed.

Courtney, 21, who is a full time law student said: “Hannah, our close friend and photographer, Jessica Stone, our makeup artist, and our hairdresser Mairead from Wedlocks, made our morning run smoothly and added to our special day!

“They worked their magic and I am so pleased at how everything turned out and how hard Hannah worked for the duration of the day.”

One particularly speechless moment for the couple was when they walked into the reception room.

“We were blown away by our beautiful flowers, day stationary and cake which was fantastic made by Suzanne Thorpe at the Frostery - every one of our suppliers understood what we wanted and they certainly delivered - we are so thankful and great full it really made our day!

As guests arrived and during the meal, pianist Ken Robson played classical and modern music.

“My dad’s speech was emotional,” said Courtney, “and I loved Alex speech which I love watching back on video thanks to Lauren films.

“Every time we both watch this film it is overwhelming to see everyone and the gorgeous Georgian manor house - Eaves hall.”

An added extra came when milk maids turned up with an ice-cream trike serving everyone with ice cream and personalised wafers with the couple’s names and wedding date.

The night ended with guests forming a guard of honour holding sparklers, which the couple walked through.

They added: “Every single minute was magical and it couldn’t have been more perfect.”

Those who made the day special:

Brides parents: Lisa and Lee Withers

Grooms parents: Tonya and Darren Leach

Honeymoon: Maldives

Best man: Connor Leach, grooms brother

Bridesmaids: Chloe Hilton, Charlotte Waddington, Lucy and Amy Ibbotson

Flower Girl: Isabella Leach, grooms sister

Cake: Suzanne Thorpe - The Frostery

Flowers: Flowers with Passion

Brides Dress: Enzoani supplied by Ava Rose Hamilton

Bridesmaids Dresses: Jarlo London

Suits: Moss Bros

Ice cream: Milk Maids

Piano Player: Ken Robson

Invitations and Stationery: Silk Beau

Videographer: Lauren Films

Makeup: Jessica Stone

Hair: Wedlocks

