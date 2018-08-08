Luxury hotel DJ Suites opens in Blackpool’s centre

A new high-end hotel in the heart of Blackpool aims to inspire more regeneration in the town.

Leading development company Daniel Johns Group have opened another brand new luxury hotel under their DJ Suites brand. The hotel is in the centre of Blackpool, a short walk from the beach and the iconic Blackpool Tower.

DJ Suites Blackpool has 58 individually designed bedrooms

DJ Suites Blackpool has 58 individually designed bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms, and will also boast a stylish restaurant serving a modern twist on Asian street food.

Developer Daniel Johns chose to invest in Blackpool in order to avail itself of the seaside location and rich history. The location, 40-48 Hornby Road, started life as several hotels which over the years have combined into one building.

Khalid Iqbal, Chairman of Daniel Johns Group, said “We felt that customers really want somewhere they can come and feel like they are being a bit spoiled while paying an average price.

“The bathrooms are all finished with high end gold fittings and finishes. There is a feeling of comfort and a great style with feel of luxury.”

“People come to Blackpool to go out and let their hair down and this will add to the whole experience we believe.

“We’ve also created a comfortable open area at reception for people to relax with a coffee, a nice restaurant and a lovely bar where they can have a drink and listen to live music.”

Khalid is also proud of the investment the project has brought to the local economy.

“We are employing local staff and we have used local tradespeople and we will continue to do so as we’ve built a good relationship with them,” he said.

“We wanted to offer something unique and something really special and we believe people will be really delighted when they see how beautiful and comfortable the hotel is.”

The DJ Suites Brand has completed more than 15 projects nationwide with another 5 new projects in pipeline, bringing their total investment in the hotel sector to £100 million.

To find out more visit www.djsuitesblackpool.com

