Lots of spooky goings on at Stanley Park as Halloween approaches

Spooky stories, ghostly goings on and a carved pumpkin festival are just a few of the Halloween happenings in Blackpool’s Stanley Park.

The two-day event, organised by the Friends of Stanley Park,starts on Saturday, October 26 in the Visitor Centre.

Pumpkin carving demonstrations take place from noon to 4.30pm with a chance to carve your pumpkin ready for the competition or bring a ready-carved one from home.

A fancy dress parade will take place at 5.45pm before the first of two ghost walks gets underway at 6pm.

The ghost walks, with ‘haunting’ stories from Blackpool ghost hunter, Stephen Mercer, will include performances by circus strongman, Steven Stevens, ghostly dancers from Whittakers Dance Studio, scary scarecrows and much more.

Michael Ollerenshaw, who is organising the walks, said: “ Halloween in the park is a family event and a safe way to celebrate.”

On both days there will be Halloween activities and games in the Visitor Centre.

Chairman of the Friends, Elaine Smith, said: “We do hope that people of all ages will come along and have a laugh with us before the dark nights envelop us all.”

For details and application forms email elainesmithmbe@outlook.com