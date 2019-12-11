Liverpool FC owner Mike Gordon on board private plane that overshot runway at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Mike Gordon, one of Liverpool Football Club’s owners, was on board the plane that overshot the runway at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.



Liverpool Airport confirmed that there was an incident at 5.47am this morning (December 11) when a private jet came off the runway after landing, resulting in long flight delays and cancellations.

Mr Gordon was on board with three crew members. No injuries have been reported.

Mr Gordon was on a flight from Hansom Field in Massachusetts in the United States.

The runway is expected to be closed until this afternoon while the airport deals with the incident.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "Anyone travelling from the airport today is advised to contact their airline for the latest information.

The runway is expected to be closed until this afternoon. (Credit: JPress)

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and can assure customers we are doing all we can to resume services as quickly as possible."

Flights arriving from Salzburg, where Liverpool FC played on Tuesday night, the Isle of Man and Dublin were diverted to Manchester on Wednesday morning, while planes from Belfast and Amsterdam were cancelled.

The AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch) has sent a team to Liverpool John Lennon Airport to investigate the incident.