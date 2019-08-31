Lifeboats scrambled to help hunt for missing person in the sea at Cleveleys.

Lifeboats were scrambled to help in the hunt for a missing person in the sea at Cleveleys.

The man, who was found in the surf, was given CPR and rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday at around 1.35pm.

Mark Sumner, station officer for Fleetwood Coast Guard, said: “The person was found in the surf quite quickly.

“We got him, that’s the main thing and we did our best for him.”

The RNLI volunteers were called out at 1.35pm today, on Saturday, August 31, to join Fleetwood RNLI, Blackpool Police, North West Ambulance and the Coast Guards at Fleetwood and Lytham in the search.

RNLI Blackpool said: "Our RNLI volunteers were called out at 1.35pm this afternoon to take part in a multi-agency search for a person in the sea at Cleveleys."