A lifeboat was scrambled to help in the hunt for a missing person in the sea at Cleveleys.

The RNLI volunteers were called out at 1.35pm today to join Fleetwood RNLI, Blackpool Police, North West Ambulance and the Coast Guards at Fleetwood and Lytham in the search.

More to follow.